Transcript for Biden lays out massive infrastructure bill

Now to president Biden's massive infrastructure bill. The $2 trillion package, which faces a partisan battle on capitol hill, coming as new jobs numbers signal hopeful signs for the economy. Here's ABC's Mary Alice parks. Reporter: Tonight, American businesses optimistic. A new jobs report showing the nation added more than 900,000 jobs in March. With strong gains in hospitality and food service. Still today, there are nearly 8.5 million fewer jobs in the U.S. Economy compared to a year ago. That deep hole one reason president Biden is casting his new infrastructure bill as a It's a blue collar blueprint for increasing the opportunity for people. Reporter: The enormous $2 trillion proposal calls for rebuilding roads and bridges, expanding broadband and replacing lead pipes. By one estimate, it could create 2.3 million jobs by 2024. To help pay for it, the president would pare back tax cuts to corporations put in place by president trump. But that's a dealbreaker for Republicans. The last thing the economy needs right now is a big whopping tax increase on all the productive sections of our economy. Reporter: The president Friday saying he's still hopeful there's room for compromise. I think the Republican voters are going to have a lot to sate about whether we get a lot of this done. Reporter: The president said he'll be inviting Republicans here to the white house. He says he's open for debate and negotiation. They're also hoping that local mayors and governors start putting pressure on Republican lawmakers. But right now, it's not even clear they have all Democrats onboard. Whit? All right, Mary Alice, thank you. Now, the growing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.