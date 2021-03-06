Transcript for Biden makes concessions on infrastructure plan

Next here, news this evening on president Biden's infrastructure plan. The president in what the white house is calling a major concession to Republicans, suggesting he won't raise the tax rate on corporations from 21% to 28% for this plan, but instead saying corporations that have been paying little or no taxes at all should now pay a minimum of 15%. Tonight, Republican leaders say that won't happen. So, what's next? And when does the negotiating end? Here's our senior white house correspondent Mary Bruce tonight. Reporter: Tonight, some major concessions from president Biden as he tries to get Republicans onboard with his infrastructure plan. The president initially asked for $2.3 trillion, now he's come down to roughly $1 trillion. And for now, he's willing to table his plan to raise corporate taxes from 21% to 28%. Instead, he's asking corporations who pay little to nothing now to pay a minimum of 15%. No more loopholes. Let me just give you a simple last year, for example, 55 of our largest corporations in America paid $0 in federal tax. Zero. Reporter: But experts tell us these changes alone are not likely to raise enough revenue to pay for Biden's infrastructure plan, which would help rebuild the nation's roads and bridges and expand broadband internet access. Still, the white house says it should be enough to get Republicans onboard. Based on their bottom lines, many of the Republican negotiators should be able to agree. Reporter: But even though Biden is willing to hit pause on raising corporate taxes to 28%, saying they'll just push others to pay their fair share at 15%, senate Republican leader Mitch Mcconnell says it's still a nonstarter. I don't think that's going to appeal to members of my party, so my advice to the president and the administration, let's reach an agreement on infrastructure that's smaller but still significant and fully paid for. All right, Mary Bruce tracking this every step of the way for us, live at the white house tonight. And Republicans are expected to make another counteroffer to the president tomorrow. But bottom line tonight, when does this back and forth stop and at what point, if they don't come up with some sort of agreement between the two parties, when might the president move ahead without Republicans? Reporter: David, administration officials suggested they wanted to see a clear path forward by Monday, but now the white house says they're aren't going to be setting any firm deadlines. They want these conversations to continue, even some key Democrats like senator Joe Manchin tonight, say they want these negotiations to go on. And we know the president will be talking with that top Republican negotiator, getting that counteroffer tomorrow. All right, Mary Bruce with late news tonight. Mary, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.