Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

President Joe Biden planned to meet for discussions with President Volodymyr Zelensky, pledging the United States’ continued support of the war-torn nation.

February 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live