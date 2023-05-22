Biden, McCarthy meet to negotiate debt ceiling deal

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters Monday afternoon they'd need to reach a deal by "this week" for it to pass the House and Senate before the June 1 deadline.

May 22, 2023

