Transcript for Biden pitches massive infrastructure bill

Now, president Biden is trying to sell his massive infrastructure bill. Still hoping for by bipartisan support. But Republicans object to the price tag of more than $2 trillion, and also what is in it. Here's Maryalice parks. Reporter: Tonight, the white house making its sales pitch. What we mean by infrastructure for the 21st century. This bill says we're going to make stuff in America. Reporter: Key cabinet members and advisers on a media blitz, headed next to capitol hill to hash out the details of the president's massive $2 trillion plan. But Republicans in Washington say they're already opposed, that there are too many add-ons. When people think about infrastructure, they're thinking about roads, bridges, ports, and airports. That's a very small part of what they're calling an infrastructure package. Reporter: The president's plan calls for over $300 billion for mass transit, roads, airports, and bridges. Another $100 billion to expand broadband internet. But also $45 billion to replace lead pipes. $174 billion to promote electric vehicles. And $400 billion more to expand care and housing for the elderly and people with disabilities. I've got a lot of respect for senator blunt. But I'm going to work to try to persuade him that electric vehicle charging infrastructure is absolutely a core part of how Americans are going to need to get around in the future, and not the distant, far-off future, but right now. Reporter: In this new video, the president making his case to the American people, arguing it's about staying competitive. Where no one can outcompete us because we have an infrastructure that allows us to get things done quickly, safely, and in a modern way. Reporter: Democrats know it could take a while to reach an agreement, even among themselves. If they do, the question becomes how long will they wait for Republicans to negotiate with them, or will they just pass it on party lines?

