Biden pushes trillion dollar infrastructure bill

More
The president is expected to hold a new round of talks with top Republicans negotiating the package.
1:50 | 06/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden pushes trillion dollar infrastructure bill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:50","description":"The president is expected to hold a new round of talks with top Republicans negotiating the package. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78120549","title":"Biden pushes trillion dollar infrastructure bill","url":"/WNT/video/biden-pushes-trillion-dollar-infrastructure-bill-78120549"}