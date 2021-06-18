24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Biden tries to salvage domestic agenda

President Joe Biden held a marathon of meetings Wednesday to try to save his sweeping legislative agenda from Democratic infighting. He met with Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate.

