Biden sends over 5,000 more troops to Eastern European allies

The Pentagon placed 8,500 U.S. troops on “heightened alert” for possible rapid deployment to back NATO allies in Eastern Europe and the Baltics as Russia amasses more troops on Ukraine’s border.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live