Biden sends additional troops to Afghanistan

More
The Taliban continues to rapidly conquer key cities.
4:02 | 08/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden sends additional troops to Afghanistan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:02","description":"The Taliban continues to rapidly conquer key cities. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79460338","title":"Biden sends additional troops to Afghanistan","url":"/WNT/video/biden-sends-additional-troops-afghanistan-79460338"}