Biden signs $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill

More
President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law, the first legislative win of his presidency.
2:32 | 03/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden signs $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:32","description":"President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law, the first legislative win of his presidency.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76397985","title":"Biden signs $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill","url":"/WNT/video/biden-signs-19-trillion-covid-relief-bill-76397985"}