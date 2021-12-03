-
Now Playing: COVID-19 survivor’s inspiring message
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, March 11, 2021
-
Now Playing: Hunger crisis in Yemen: ‘It’s like a living hell on earth’
-
Now Playing: President Biden addresses nation on anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: Ongoing war in Yemen called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 11, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: $5 trillion in federal spending during pandemic
-
Now Playing: The day sports stopped: A look at sports 1 year into the pandemic
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden signs pandemic relief bill
-
Now Playing: Pennsylvania Congresswoman Susan Wild discusses pandemic relief bill
-
Now Playing: President Biden signs pandemic relief bill
-
Now Playing: A look at COVID-19: 1 year later
-
Now Playing: ‘The View’ reflects on the pandemic 1 year later
-
Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg receives COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Merrick Garland confirmed as US attorney general
-
Now Playing: What happens to leftover doses at mass vaccination sites?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Today marks 1 year since COVID was declared a pandemic
-
Now Playing: Dr. John Brownstein answers your questions about COVID-19 vaccines