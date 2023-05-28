Biden speaks after striking tentative debt deal with McCarthy

The president and House Speaker now must sell the deal to Congress before the critical June 5 deadline to prevent a potentially catastrophic default, which Biden called "the worst possible crisis."

May 28, 2023

