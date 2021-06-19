Biden urged Americans to get fully vaccinated

More
President Joe Biden said Friday that the Delta variant is potentially deadlier, and some experts said getting fully vaccinated is critical.
3:07 | 06/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden urged Americans to get fully vaccinated

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:07","description":"President Joe Biden said Friday that the Delta variant is potentially deadlier, and some experts said getting fully vaccinated is critical.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78366732","title":"Biden urged Americans to get fully vaccinated ","url":"/WNT/video/biden-urged-americans-fully-vaccinated-78366732"}