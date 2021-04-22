Transcript for Biden vows to cut carbon emissions by end of decade

Biden is making news. His summit with world leaders and the president pledging to cut carbon emissions here in the U.S. By 50% in less than a decade, by 2030. And to reach zero net emissions by 2050. That pledge at the start of his two-day climate summit with 40 world leaders including China and Russia. Biden calling it a moral imperative. He said it also is an opportunity to create millions of new jobs. Here's our senior white house correspondent Mary Bruce tonight. Reporter: In a sharp departure from the previous administration, president Biden today sending a clear message to the world on climate change, saying America is back. The cost of inaction keeps mounting. The United States isn't waiting. We are resolving to take action. Reporter: Calling it a moral imperative, Biden announcing a new lofty goal to cut carbon emissions from record-high 2005 levels in half by the end of the decade. The target, to reach net zero emissions by 2050. This is the decade we must make decisions that will avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis. Reporter: Biden today hosting a virtual summit with world leaders. Putting to the test his hope that he can cooperate on this issue with rivals like Russia and China. But the white house has been short on specifics for how they'll meet this new emissions goal. Can you put this into further perspective for Americans? How does this new reduction target impact their everyday lives? There are steps that industries are already taking. Investing in the future of electric vehicles. This is already where the jobs are in the future. Reporter: While the president hopes to make some of this a reality through executive actions and his $2 trillion infrastructure plan, if congress doesn't act, a future president could just move to reverse it. On the hill today, climate activist Greta Thunberg taking lawmakers to task. We can talk as much as we want, as long as we don't take real bold action right now, in reducing the emissions at the source, then it doesn't really mean anything. Reporter: One big remaining question here, of course, is how to hold the international community and the U.S. Accountable to reaching these new targets. Something that the white house says they hope will come out of a new summit this fall in Glasgow. Mary Bruce live at the white house tonight. Mary, thuf. And with the president and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.