Transcript for Billionaire investor banned from NBA games and fined for pushing opposing player

Next tonight, the billionaire investor in the gladden state warriors pushing an opposing player during lagts knight's NBA finals. Tonight, the league taking swift action, and here's ABC's will Reporter: In a highly competitive series, it's this incident on the sidelines of the NBA finals that's invoking strong emotions tonight. Look closely and you can see raptors guard Kyle Lowry fall into the front row in Oracle that's when the man in the blue shirt, warriors minority investor mark Stevens, shoves Lowry and allegedly curses at He had no reason to touch me, he had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me. Reporter: Even the warriors voicing their concerns. Obviously an unfortunate situation all the way around. Credit Kyle, the way he handled it, you know, a lot of different reactions you could have had, but he handled it correctly. Reporter: On Instagram, Lebron James weighing in, saying he couldn't and wouldn't be quiet about this, and there's absolutely no place in our beautiful game for that at all. And tonight, word the NBA has banned Steves for one season and fined him half a million dollars. In a statement, the warriors said they're extremely disappointed in Stevens' actions and want to offer a sincere apology to both Lowry and the raptors. David? Will Carr reporting in tonight. Will, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.