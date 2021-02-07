Transcript for Billionaires face off in space race

Finally tonight Branson versus bezos. Who will be first to make it into space? Tonight the billionaire space race is on. Just weeks before Amazon founder Jeff bezos' history making launch into space, sir Richard Branson releasing this video announcing overnight he'll blast off first. Astronaut 001, Richard Branson. I'll be evaluating the customer space flight experience. This July our dream will become a reality. Reporter: Branson's virgin galactic flight, just over a week away, scheduled nine days before bezos and his blue origin team. I'm just expecting the most extraordinary trip of my lifetime and extraordinary trips of a lifetime for other people in the future. Reporter: Joining him are two pilots and three mission specialists. Bezos will fly with his brother, the mystery $28 million bidder and 82-year-old wally funk, the aerospace pioneer who underwent astronaut training in the '60s, but never went into space. Bezos asking her to join him. You're going to be an astronaut. Oh, finally. Reporter: Bezos and the blue origin team documenting the moment. We open the hatch, and you step outside, what's the first thing you say? I would say, honey, that was the best thing that ever happened to me. Reporter: But with history on the line, Branson remains courteous towards his billionaire rival, insisting he doesn't see it as a race. Jeff has a different approach. So we're not really in direct competition. I have enormous respect for what he's doing, and I know he has enormous respect for the work our wonderful team is doing as well. Thank you for joining us. I'm whit Johnson. Hope to see you back here tomorrow night. Have a great weekend and a great night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.