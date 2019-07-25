Billy Joel plays piano with blind fan before concert in New York City

Logan Riman, 14, is blind and has autism, and his idol is the piano man himself, Billy Joel. The two played piano together before Joel's concert at Madison Square Garden.
1:44 | 07/25/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Billy Joel plays piano with blind fan before concert in New York City

