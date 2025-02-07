Bird flu continues to devastate poultry farms in the US

New York's governor is closing live poultry markets in New York City due to multiple bird infections. This comes amid reports of the worst human flu season in 15 years from the CDC.

February 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live