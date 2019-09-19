Bird population shrinking

More
The bird population in the U.S. and Canada has declined almost 30% -- or by nearly 3 billion birds -- in the last 50 years, according to a new study.
0:17 | 09/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bird population shrinking

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"The bird population in the U.S. and Canada has declined almost 30% -- or by nearly 3 billion birds -- in the last 50 years, according to a new study.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65732195","title":"Bird population shrinking","url":"/WNT/video/bird-population-shrinking-65732195"}