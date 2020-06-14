Transcript for Black Lives Matter protests still going strong internationally

Those protests sweeping overseas as well. Thousands taking part in demonstrations in the uk, France, and Japan. Emmanuel macron saying he stands firmly against racism, explaining we must look together at our history. Julia Macfarlane is in London. Reporter: Tonight, black lives matters still reverberating around the world. Massive protests in Japan, new Zealand, South Korea. This is the U.S. Embassy there. And multiple cities in France, where protesters are angry at their own police, who only days ago were cleared by a French court in the 2016 death of a black man in their custody. Like George Floyd, adama traore died after being restrained under the weight of three officers. This weekend, France's interior minister ruled against the further use of choke holds by police. Chants in France of "No justice, no peace." While in Tokyo, this protester talking about her country's record on racism. I think the movement is still starting, especially because a lot of times people don't see that systematic racism is a problem in Japan. Reporter: Here in the uk, the moment has brought out white nationalists who oppose black lives matter. Yesterday, they attacked police head-on. But the day culminated in this stunning set of images. A black man rescuing a white man who'd been hurt reportedly in a fight with anti-racist protesters. The rescuer later tweeting, "It's not black versus white. It's everybody versus racists." Tom? Julia, thank you. And back here at home, and the demands for change across America. On capitol hill, lawmakers

