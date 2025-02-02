Blockbuster trade sends shockwaves across NBA

The Lakers, Mavericks and Jazz completed a three-team trade that sends Luka Doncic to Los Angeles and Anthony Davis to Dallas. Plus, what this could mean for superstar LeBron James.

February 2, 2025

