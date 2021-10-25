Body-cam, dash-cam video revealed at trial of Kim Potter

The video was taken from another officer at the scene and showed the struggle with Daunte Wright inside the car and former officer Kim Potter’s anguish after she shot him.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live