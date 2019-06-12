Body cam footage shows deputy shoot mother of suspected shoplifter

More
The suspected shoplifter, 40-year-old Sean Kaiser, was arrested and is charged with resisting arrest with assault, assault and battery and aggravated nature and shoplifting.
1:21 | 12/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Body cam footage shows deputy shoot mother of suspected shoplifter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:21","description":"The suspected shoplifter, 40-year-old Sean Kaiser, was arrested and is charged with resisting arrest with assault, assault and battery and aggravated nature and shoplifting.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67532491","title":"Body cam footage shows deputy shoot mother of suspected shoplifter","url":"/WNT/video/body-cam-footage-shows-deputy-shoot-mother-suspected-67532491"}