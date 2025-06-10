Body camera video shows daring rescue of driver from burning vehicle in New York
The video shows the car in flames after rolling off Kings Highway in Chester, with the driver trapped inside the vehicle.
June 10, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Trump warns those who plan to protest parade celebrating U.S. Army 250th anniversary2 hours ago
Showdown in Los Angeles over immigration protests34 minutes ago
CDC workers protest after RFK Jr. purges agency's vaccine panel2 hours ago
Fire disrupts service to New York's Grand Central Station2 hours ago
FBI: NYC attack plot targeting Jewish people foiled2 hours ago
Deadly school rampage in Austria kills 102 hours ago
Taylor Swift obtains restraining order against alleged stalker2 hours ago
Jamie Foxx's emotional speech after receiving Ultimate Icon honor at 2025 BET Awards2 hours ago
Expert on presidential power weighs in on Trump's response to LA protestsJun 10, 2025
Gov. Newsom files emergency motion to stop Trump's 'illegal actions'Jun 10, 2025
Timeline: How ICE raids sparked Los Angeles protestsJun 10, 2025
Trump announces Army bases will receive old names againJun 10, 2025
Missing 21-year-old Navy sailor found dead, another sailor in custodyJun 10, 2025
'Jane' testifies about financial relationship with Sean CombsJun 10, 2025
NASA Mars Orbiter captures 12-mile-high volcanoJun 10, 2025
Pres. Trump defends decision to deploy troops to Los AngelesJun 10, 2025
Deploying National Guard and Marines 'aggravates the situation': former major generalJun 10, 2025
Speaker Mike Johnson: Newsom should be 'tarred and feathered'Jun 10, 2025
Hegseth, congresswoman spar over cost of Marine deployment to LAJun 10, 2025
Defense medical expert takes stand in Karen Read retrialJun 10, 2025
36 killed in shooting near Gaza aid site, health officials sayJun 10, 2025
Kyiv rocked by drone and missile barrageJun 10, 2025
Greta Thunberg deported from Israel, officials sayJun 10, 2025
Investigation into deadly small plane crash off San DiegoJun 10, 2025
Judge dismisses Justin Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against Blake LivelyJun 10, 2025
Podcast host Alex Cooper accuses college coach of sexual harassmentJun 10, 2025
Funk music pioneer Sly Stone dies at 82Jun 10, 2025
New study links screen time to kids' mental healthJun 10, 2025
Stinging, Asian needle ants now invade 17 statesJun 10, 2025
New Jersey holds primaries for governorJun 10, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Operation Babylift: The 50-Year Journey – A Special Edition of 20/20May 08, 2025
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022