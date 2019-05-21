Transcript for Bodycam footage captures moments following pizza restaurant shooting

alarming new images just in tonight from Tulsa. Officers responding to reports of an active shooter. In the video, the gunman then running into a restaurant. Customers running for cover. And then opening fire later on cars on the highway. And here's ABC's Clayton Sandell tonight. Reporter: The radio call warns police, active shooter. Got a guy shooting at 49th and Peoria. That's not good. Reporter: In newly-released body camera footage from may 10th, Tulsa police speed to the scene, rifles ready. Where is he? Reporter: Screaming draws the officer to a crowd fleeing a pizza shop. Get out of the way! The cops are coming! Reporter: But the suspect, 20-year-old derrec Shaw, is nowhere to be found. We definitely have one person shot. Looks like in the chin. Reporter: A second person is Reporter: Shaw allegedly wounding two innocent bystanders, then leaving the shopping center. Where is he? Right there! Reporter: He's spotted running onto a nearby interstate. Witnesses say he is now shooting at cars. Hold traffic. Hold traffic. He's got a gun. Reporter: The officer takes aim and fires at Shaw across six lanes of traffic. Dodging speeding cars to make sure the threat is over. Okay, suspect is down. Stay on the ground! Stay on the ground. Let me see your hands! Reporter: Shaw was killed. His motive is unclear, but police said he'd been acting erratically earlier that night. Both shooting victims survived. David? Clayton Sandell, thank you. Next, to that deadly plane

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.