Former Boston condo concierge convicted in 2017 killings of doctor couple

More
Drs. Richard Field and fiancé Lina Bolanos were killed inside their penthouse after what, prosecutors said, started as a robbery.
0:18 | 12/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Boston condo concierge convicted in 2017 killings of doctor couple

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"Drs. Richard Field and fiancé Lina Bolanos were killed inside their penthouse after what, prosecutors said, started as a robbery.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67723015","title":"Former Boston condo concierge convicted in 2017 killings of doctor couple","url":"/WNT/video/boston-condo-concierge-convicted-2017-killings-doctor-couple-67723015"}