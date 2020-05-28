Boston Marathon canceled for first time in its history

Organizers said the world's oldest annual marathon, which had been postponed from April to September, was being called off because of the pandemic.
Video Transcript
Well for the first time in its history to Boston Marathon has now been canceled organizers say the race initially postponed from April to September. Has now been called off because the pandemic it's the first time and 124 years it's the world's oldest annual merit watched it many times.

