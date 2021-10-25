Boy fighting cancer makes gift bags at hospital

Rayshawn Mims recorded a video that showed his son, Ahkeem, filling up gift bags with stuffed animals, snacks, juice and cards while undergoing his cancer treatment in a children&rsquo;s hospital.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live