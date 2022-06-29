Boy signs first homerun ball for his grandpa

In Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 9-year-old Felix Carrier hit his first homerun and dedicated the baseball to his grandpa, who he said taught him everything he knows about baseball.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live