Break-in reported at home of slain Minnesota lawmaker

Police are investigating a break-in at the home of murdered Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman, who was with her husband when the pair was shot and killed.

June 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live