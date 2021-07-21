‘Breakthrough’ COVID cases hit the White House

Six Texas lawmakers and a fully vaccinated spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have tested positive for COVID-19 after interacting with the lawmakers in Washington, D.C.
