Transcript for Brexit supporter Boris Johnson set to become new British PM

Overseas tonight, a new prime minister soon in the uk, Boris Johnson, was a champion of Brexit and many have compared him to president trump. But what he said about the president before. ABC's senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell from London tonight. Reporter: He's one of Britain's most controversial and divisive figures. And tonight, Boris Johnson is set to become the new prime We are once again going to believe in ourselves and what we can achieve and like some slumbering giant, we are going to rise and ping off the guy ropes of self-doubt and negativity. Reporter: He led the Brexit campaign to bring Britain out of the European union. Never shy for the cameras, even when things go horribly wrong. Girl power! Girl power. Reporter: But to his opponents, he's an ambitious philanderer, accused of racism and of have no fixed principles. Many have compared him to Donald Trump, though he was once deeply critical. I think he's bestraying a quite stupefying ignorance, that makes him, frankly, unfit to hold the office of president of the United States. Reporter: Now Johnson embraces president trump, and it's mutual. Good man. He's tough and he's smart. They are saying Britain trump. Reporter: So, tomorrow, Theresa may moves out of downing street and Boris Johnson move ins. But he'll inherit far more than the house and the job. He'll have to deliver Brexit by Halloween. Ian Pannell tonight. Thank you.

