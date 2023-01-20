Bride gets emotional in sweet 'first look' moment with son

In the video shared widely on social media, 11-year-old Mekhi Sheffield rounds the corner to see his mom standing in her bridal gown and veil.

January 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live