Transcript for British PM Theresa May survives challenge to her leadership

Breaking headline overseas tonight Britain's prime minister Theresa may has survived a major challenge to her leadership. She remains in power for now ABC's James lawman joins us from outside parliament tonight James. David's two reason may have survived tonight this attempt to push us out of power but on long term future is anything but certain. And so is the future breaks it. The vote on Mae's leadership was triggered by members of and polity and it'll be coals of breaks it even though they voted for it before she became prime minister. Many I'm not happy with the times she has secured to be here in. Just minutes ago to reason may address the British people outside ten Downing Street saying quite. We need to get on with the job and focus on building a country that truly works for everyone that guessing a breaks the deal the rest of Europe will sign off on. And that the British people like about remains a biggest challenge Jenny has a 107 days tonight to finalize it. And the clock is ticking. David all right prime minister may holds on for now James thank you.

