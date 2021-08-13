Britney Spears’ father agrees to step down as conservator

More
After 13 years, Jamie Spears reportedly agreed to step down as his daughter's conservator. Britney Spears had filed a petition for his removal with the Los Angeles Superior Court.
0:14 | 08/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Britney Spears’ father agrees to step down as conservator

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"After 13 years, Jamie Spears reportedly agreed to step down as his daughter's conservator. Britney Spears had filed a petition for his removal with the Los Angeles Superior Court. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79430633","title":"Britney Spears’ father agrees to step down as conservator","url":"/WNT/video/britney-spears-father-agrees-step-conservator-79430633"}