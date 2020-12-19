-
Now Playing: Snow day shenanigans
-
Now Playing: Dangerous winter storm hammers Northeast
-
Now Playing: Millions expected to travel for Christmas as COVID-19 cases surge
-
Now Playing: US-Canadian border community struggles as countries stay locked down
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Nor’easter buries parts of New York in over 3 feet of snow
-
Now Playing: The Bucket List Family shares top tips for traveling amid the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Nor’easter to bring heavy snow and near-blizzard conditions
-
Now Playing: Man climbs onto wing of plane about to take off
-
Now Playing: Winter storms expected to bring a 1-2 punch
-
Now Playing: FAO Schwarz offers one-night sleepover in NYC store
-
Now Playing: American Airlines' new testing strategy for passengers
-
Now Playing: Tens of thousands of customers without power in New England
-
Now Playing: Boeing 737 Max planes return to the air after deadly crashes
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 1, 2020
-
Now Playing: Travel industry may boom post-pandemic
-
Now Playing: Welsh soccer team saved by Hollywood stars
-
Now Playing: When to save on flights, hotels with news of possible vaccine
-
Now Playing: Travel Deal Tuesday
-
Now Playing: ‘Trafficked’ dives into black markets around the world