Cabin smoke on Delta plane forces passengers to evacuate

Delta Flight 876 was en route from Atlanta to Columbia, South Carolina, early Monday when "haze inside the aircraft was observed," a Delta spokesperson said. The plane turned back and landed safely.

February 24, 2025

