California firefighters rescue teen trapped in mine

Rescuers rappelled into the Place County mine shaft to rescue a 16-year-old boy who was trapped around 50 feet underground after his household rope broke. He was taken to the hospital.

February 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live