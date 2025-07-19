California man celebrates 70th birthday at Disneyland

Doyle Johnson, who was born on the day Disneyland first opened, has celebrated significant birthdays in the park since 1965.

July 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live