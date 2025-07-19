California man celebrates 70th birthday at Disneyland
Doyle Johnson, who was born on the day Disneyland first opened, has celebrated significant birthdays in the park since 1965.
July 19, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Bipartisan push for Epstein files34 minutes ago
Driver plows into crowd outside LA music venue30 minutes ago
Intense fighting raging in southern Syria35 minutes ago
Driver who plowed into crowd outside club to be arrested: LAPD3 hours ago
Terrifying midair scare for Katy Perry37 minutes ago
Gulf moisture fuels flood threat for eastern USJul 19, 2025
10 American nationals freed for 250 deportees in prisoner swapJul 19, 2025
At least 3 deputies killed in training site blastJul 19, 2025
Flight makes emergency landing after passenger allegedly tries to open emergency exitJul 18, 2025
Russia attacks Ukraine with more than 300 drones and missilesJul 19, 2025
Shark bites teen surfer in New Smyrna Beach in FloridaJul 19, 2025
New and potential TSA policy changesJul 19, 2025
Actress Lupita Nyong'o reveals uterine fibroids diagnosisJul 19, 2025
Coldplay concert 'kiss-cam' moment prompts investigation from tech company AstronomerJul 18, 2025
Teen arrested in death of Maine paddleboarder charged with murderJul 18, 2025
NY Public Radio president talks passage of public broadcasting spending cutsJul 18, 2025
Remembering the life of lyrical mastermind Alan Bergman, who died at age 99Jul 18, 2025
DOJ files request to unseal Epstein grand jury records after uproar over filesJul 18, 2025
Trump files libel lawsuit against Wall Street Journal over Jeffrey Epstein storyJul 18, 2025
Trump signs 1st major federal cryptocurrency bill into lawJul 18, 2025
Affordable Care Act insurance anticipates biggest increase in premiums since 2018Jul 18, 2025
Inside Taiwan’s largest-ever military drillsJul 18, 2025
Pam Bondi 'dealt a tough hand' over Epstein files: AttorneyJul 18, 2025
What passage of crypto bill means for Americans and the industryJul 18, 2025
Man charged for posing as firefighter after fire truck found at homeJul 18, 2025
Netanyahu calls Pope Leo XIV after deadly Israeli strike on Gazan churchJul 18, 2025
4th detainee who escaped from New Jersey ICE facility locatedJul 18, 2025
Oakland parole agent fatally shot, suspect caught after massive searchJul 18, 2025
3 killed in 'horrific incident' at law enforcement training facility: BondiJul 18, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Celebrating 20 Years of ShondalandJul 04, 2025
Operation Babylift: The 50-Year Journey – A Special Edition of 20/20May 08, 2025
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022