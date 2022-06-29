California mom sentenced to prison for kidnapping hoax

A Northern California woman who pleaded guilty to orchestrating an elaborate hoax about being kidnapped and seared with a branding iron by her abductors was ordered to serve 18 months in prison.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live