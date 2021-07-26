California sheriff’s deputy killed, another injured

A sheriff's deputy was fatally shot and a second deputy was wounded while responding to a California home Sunday afternoon. The suspect began shooting from inside the home and struck the two.
0:18 | 07/26/21

