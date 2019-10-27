Transcript for California is in a statewide emergency as 2 new fires ignite near San Francisco

terror. Cecilia, thank you. And now to the governor of California declaring a state-wide emergency. As the potentially historic winds fuel multiple wildfires. One of the newest erupting north of San Francisco. Burning up the homes you see there. And families forced to evacuate with fire on both sides of the road. Homes and businesses have already been lost as firefighters battle to save the rest. Will reeve tonight on the scene. Reporter: Tonight, a statewide emergency in California. And two new fires igniting near the carquinez bridge, northeast of San Francisco. Those homes are very much in danger right now. Reporter: Residents with hoses defending their homes as fire crews rush in. Our rob Marciano is at the sky fire. Look how low he got. This is precision. These choppers have been coming in every five minutes. They do not want this fire to cross I-80. Reporter: But one fire did. Drivers surrounded by blinding smoke enveloping the roadway. I-80 just past the toll plaza is closed, and they're turning traffic around. Reporter: Two firefighters injured battling the blaze. This, amid potentially historic fire weather conditions to the north. They're working hard to defend that structure. You can see the propane tank's already venting. Reporter: In sonoma county, winds gusting above 90 miles per hour turbocharging the Kincade fire's spread through wine country. More than 3,000 firefighters battling the 30,000-acre blaze. With the winds picking up, the flames are encroaching on this vineyard, the fire snaking all the way up the property. In healdsburg, this winery reduced to rubble. Patients evacuated from this Santa Rosa hospital. Overnight, this house catching fire. As the sun rises, it is completely engulfed. The structure is crumbling. By daybreak, some 180,000 people ordered to evacuate the county. Traffic jamming highway 101. Tonight, the state's govnor says they are deploying every resource available to fight fires. These critical conditions also threatening some 8 million people in southern California as the work week begins. Will, joining us live. And I want to talk about some of the power now. Power has already been cut off to nearly 1 million customers, and there are warnings of even more cuts in the week ahead? Reporter: Yes, the power is cut to prevent lines from sparking or anything else that might cause a fire. Here in Windsor, the smoke is hanging low and thick. On the front lines, reports of firefighters battling hurricane force winds. Major threats to the whole Will, thank you. The wildfire threat is moving to the southern part of the state. Rob Marciano is in the fire zone. A charred hillside behind him in Vallejo, California. Rob, what does the threat look like in the days ahead? Reporter: More wind is coming to southern California. Firefighters able to get a handle on this blaze before it reached any farther south. But we're still under fire weather conditions tonight. Low levels of humidity, winds gusting to 60 miles per hour. Then it begins to shift to the south. Southern California, the hills around Los Angeles and Ventura county. Explosive fire growth if we get anything to spark. This is the backside of the snowstorms that come to Colorado. Denver, winter storm warnings there. And another coming on Tuesday which will reinvigorate the Santa Ana winds on Wednesday. That could be the strongest event of the season. No relief in sight. Rob, thank you for that.

