Transcript for California town under state of emergency after 6.4 magnitude quake

on this Friday night. I'm Cecilia Vega, in for David. We begin with the powerful aftershocks hitting California. Just moments ago, authorities announcing there have been more than 1,400 aftershocks in the last 24 hours. That quake, a 6.4, causing injuries, fires, and extensive damage. Seismologists warning an even bigger quake could be coming. Here's Marcus Moore. Reporter: Tonight, after that massive 6.4 quake shook homes and businesses, aftershocks are rattling buildings and nerves. There's been 1,400 aftershocks. Reporter: The biggest one so far, hitting near the epicenter. Our Eva pilgrim reporting live. Now this is the road between ridgecrest and trona. When the ground started to shake, it buckled the highway and tore the pavement, leaving cracks like this one more than a foot deep. Ridgecrest now under a state of emergency. Pictures flying off the walls of this business. Watch this restaurant employee taking cover inside of a doorway. Crates and bottles flying from store shelves, shattered glass strewn across the floor, workers sprinting to safety. 65 children performing a July fourth play when the ground started shaking. Three of yari mower's five kids were on that stage. I'm all the way in the back of the room and I'm just trying to figure out how am I going to get to my kids. My immediate thought was my little sister, because she's 6. So I jumped over one aisle of chairs and I ran up to the stage and got her. Reporter: Are you still kind of on edge? Yeah, absolutely. I'm not comfortable inside my Reporter: These homes knocked from their foundations. Sarah Barrett running to help her neighbors. I ran through the glass barefoot out here to get over to their house as quick as I could to make sure that they were we pulled the owner out, and I believe it was her granddaughter, out of the trailer. Reporter: And after gas leaks sparked fires Thursday, authorities now telling homeowners to call their provider if they smell gas. So many people on edge there tonight. Marcus, we mentioned the 1,400 aftershocks so far. Officials are putting some odds on the potential for an even bigger quake in the next few days? Reporter: Yes. Officials are saying there's a 1 in 20 chance. So, they're telling residents to be prepared. If you feel the ground start to shake, very quickly, find cover under something sturdy and hold on. Also, have a pair of shoes next to your bed because you could be running over broken glass or other debris. Thank you. Also breaking at this hour, the explosion rocking the campus

