Transcript for California’s largest wildfire prompts home evacuations

the extreme fire danger in the west at this hour. More than 13 major fires now. And the air quality alerts all the way to the east coast. In fact, one just issued in Boston from these fires in the west. ABC's will Carr on the front lines tonight, he's in plumas county, California. Reporter: Tonight, California's largest fire is now six times the size of San Francisco. The Dixie fire merging with the nearby fly fire burning through steep, rugged terrain, forcing more than 8,000 to flee, threatening more than 10,000 structures. More than a dozen already destroyed. The fire at times creating its own weather patterns. That fire dwarfed bring the massive bootleg fire in Oregon, now scorching over 400,000 burning so hot and so fast, officials confirming it created its own tornado over the weekend. This as at least 75 million Americans are facing moderate to exceptional drought conditions and monsoon storms are turning deadly in the west. Oh, my gosh. Reporter: In Millard county, Utah, nearly two dozen vehicles crashing on I-15 Sunday after winds spawned a sandstorm that blinded drivers. At least eight people, including children, did not survive. And some 100 miles north of Phoenix, authorities searching for a missing 16-year-old girl swept away in a flooded wash Saturday. More than three inches of rain falling in a short amount of time in the area. I want to stress again to the public how dangerous these water crossings can be even when it looks shallow. A simple decision to cross the road with running water can quickly turn tragic. Reporter: David, tonight, the Dixie fire is being fueled by bone dry brush. We're expecting temperatures to jump here this week and there's dry lightning in the forecast. The smoke from this fire has smothered this region and it has impacted air quality across the country, as far as new England tonight. David? Will Carr with us. Will, thank you again.

