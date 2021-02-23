Capitol officer speaks out, feared for his life during riot

Capitol officer Harry Dunn said he confronted a group of rioters carrying a "Blue Lives Matter Flag" and others called him racial slurs as a Black officer.
2:00 | 02/23/21

