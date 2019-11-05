Transcript for A car chase between police and an accused murderer ended in a shootout in Los Angeles

Back now with that high speed shootout in California. The wild police chase, and new details tonight about that suspect. Here's ABC Marci Gonzalez. Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh. He is shooting his gun. Reporter: Bullets flying along busy Los Angeles streets as this accused killer being chased by police, opens fire from the passenger seat, aiming at officers. The moment he got next to us, he pulled out the gun and started shooting, it was really insane. Reporter: The LAPD boxing the car in, shooting back, smashing the car windows, hitting both people inside. A bystander also grazed by a bullet in the shootout. The bloodied driver, finally surrendering. Police believe the passenger, laying motionless, is the same man seen in this surveillance video accused of killing a liquor store owner during a robbery attempt this week. Finally tracked down, leading police on this chase. Our followup was based on the work of our detectives along with some tips that we received from the public. Reporter: After a 45-minute standoff, authorities using flash bang grenades, sending in a k-9, finally Wheeling the suspect away on a stretcher. Tonight, he's in the hospital in critical condition. The driver, was treated and released. She's expected to be arraigned in the next few days. Tom? Marci, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.