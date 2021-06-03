Car crashes into outdoor dining area in New York City

Police say a van collided with another car and then crashed into an empty outdoor dining area in Manhattan. At least eight people were injured and the van driver was taken into custody.
0:19 | 03/06/21

Car crashes into outdoor dining area in New York City

