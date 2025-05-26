Car slams in crowd at Liverpool parade packed with soccer fans

At least 47 people were injured, including four children. A 53-year-old British man was taken into custody.

May 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live