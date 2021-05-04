Transcript for CDC: COVID-19 cases increase in young adults

Good evening and it's great to have you with us as we start another week together here and we begin tonight with new alarm involving the coronavirus here in the U.S. Spikes in new cases and hospitalizations in certain parts of the country. And news tonight on this double mutant strain, as it's being called, being seen in California. And that new guidance when it comes to how the virus is spread. Once again looking at surfaces versus spreading through particles in the air and what the CDC is now saying. Dr. Jha is here. And it you a comes you a mid these fears we could be on the verge of a fourth wave in this country. As states open up, these images of the largest sports event of the year. Crowds arriving for the Texas rangers home game. The first major league baseball game to open at full capacity. A lot of folks there skipping the masks. And it comes after the Easter holiday and a record number of people traveling over the weekend. 6 million screened at the airports from Thursday to Sunday. That's the highest since this pandemic began. And as cases rise, authorities are taking note of the number of younger people getting this. At least seven variants are circulating in this country and that new double mutant variant now identified in California. So, the race to vaccinate tonight, to try to stay ahead of these variants. A record 4 million doses given in just one 24-hour period over the weekend. And look at the numbers. 103,829,000 have received at least one dose. More than 40% of adults. We're going to unpack it all for you tonight, including that update from the CDC. And ABC's Kaylee Hartung leads us off from Texas. Reporter: Tonight in Texas, nearly 40,000 baseball fans filling the stands for the rangers home opener. We were going to go to opening day last year, but then everything got shut down, so we've been waiting a year for this. Reporter: The first team in sports to reopen its stadium at full capacity, with masks required. Even the president calling it a mistake. As long as everybody follows the rules like you're supposed to, we're good. Reporter: A packed stadium Reporter: But many fans not wearing masks. A packed stadium, and over the weekend, packed airports. 6 million Americans traveling over the holiday. The busiest weekend of the pandemic. And with rising cases, some experts fear a looming surge. We're just at the beginning of this surge. We haven't even begun to see it yet. Reporter: Deaths from covid are climbing across 18 states and the number of Americans going into hospitals up in 16 states, with a 23% jump in the upper midwest. The mayor of Detroit with a warning. If this triples again in another two or three weeks, we're talking about the kinds of levels we saw last March and April when people were on gurneys in hallways. Reporter: 44-year-old Tina Catron, a healthy mother of two, grateful to be back home from Beaumont hospital in Detroit after getting pneumonia from covid. All the thoughts went through my head, you know? What if I don't see my kids again? What if I don't see my husband again? Reporter: The CDC seeing more cases in younger adults who are less likely to be vaccinated. We know that these increases are due in part to more highly transmissible variants, which we are very closely monitoring. Reporter: Researchers studying whether a new variant with two mutations, also known as the double mutant strain, is more dangerous. It was first seen in India and now has been confirmed in California. And now, in a race against the variants, this week 14 states are joining 22 others in opening vaccinations to anyone over 16. Tonight, one family urging everyone to take this seriously. Their 75-year-old mother, air force veteran Denise Drewes, wanted the vaccine but got sick before she could get one and did not survive. What we'd been hoping for was finally here, but it wasn't meant to be for her. Everybody's antsy to be back to normal, but for people who have lost a loved one, our normal will never be the same. That one family offering a bit of a warning there and Kaylee is with us from outside that stadium in Arlington, Texas, we can hear the music from the stadium, Kaylee, and folks are going to be torn with these images tonight. The CDC has been firm on this, suggesting it's too soon for full, packed crowds. And they're out with a new study tonight that lks at just one bar, for example, that it reopened in Illinois and the potential impact one establishment can have on an entire community? Reporter: Yeah, David, you see the real ripple effect here. There was one indoor event at a bar that led to 46 infections. One school had to shut down and one resident in a long-term care facility ended up in the hospital. 17 of the people who got sick, they didn't even go to that party. Researchers are pointed to limited mask use there and no consistent physical distancing. David? All right, Kaylee Hartung from Texas tonight. Kaylee, thank you.

