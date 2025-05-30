CDC keeps Covid vaccine recommendation for healthy children

In a break with HHS Secretary RFK Jr.'s recent announcement over removing Covid vaccines for children, the CDC released its latest immunization schedule recommending the vaccine for healthy children.

May 30, 2025

