CDC: Half of US adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The U.S. passed a major milestone Tuesday when it was reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that more than half of Americans over the age of 18 are now fully vaccinated.
2:40 | 05/26/21

